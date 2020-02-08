Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mom on Shefali Jariwala’s Friendship With Her Daughter: ‘Aise Logon Ko Dost Nahi Bolte’

Rashami Desai With Her Mom, Shefali Jariwala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is soon going to end and fans of the controversial show are counting every minute and waiting for the finale. Among the contestants currently locked inside the house, Rashami Desai has a fair chance to lift this year's trophy owing to her popularity outside the house. Rashami and Arhaan Khan's relationship became the talk of the town and in one of the latest episodes of BB 13, we also saw Desai claiming that she sees no future with Arhaan. Also, one of the interesting point about Rashami on the show has been her list of friends. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami's mom, Rasila opened up about how she is not happy with Shefali Jariwala's changing equation with her daughter. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Give a Nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi All Stars? (Deets Inside).

When the portal quizzed Rashami's mom on Shefali Jariwala's 'no game' comment on her daughter. Her mom replied, “After whatever happened with Rashami and the friend circle, Shefali went to the other team. Aise logon ko dost nahi bolte. Dosti ka naam Devoleena hai." “I really want to thank Salman Khan sir for supporting Rashami and also Devoleena. Devoleena has proved to be her best friend. Dost ho toh aisa. She has set an example. Also, Arti Singh was there for my daughter too," she added. Happy Rose Day 2020: It’s Time Sidharth Shukla Should ‘Peace Out’ With Rashami Desai With a Bunch of White Flowers.

Here's A Pic Of Rashami:

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai from past few weeks has been nailing it inside the house. It was during the media interaction when Desai won reporters as well as fans hearts. Rashami, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have already entered the finale week and it will be really interesting to see who will be the top five of this season. Stay tuned!