Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Makes the Most of His Self-Quarantine Time, Prepares Rotis for His Family (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla is one trending personality and there's no doubt about it. The actor who was an instant hit right from the time he entered the reality series is also practising self-quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis. In this hour of scare, the only way for our celebrities to connect with their fans is via social media. And that's exactly what they are doing! Till now we have seen Katrina Kaif brooming and washing dishes, Malaika Arora cooking, and now we've got our hands on a clip of Sidharth Shukla making rotis in the kitchen. Yup, you read that right. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

Taking to his IG story, the Dil Se Dil Tak fame was seen preparing rotis for his family. This video is a treat for all Shukla fans. If you recollect, during his Bigg Boss days, Sid never used to work more often in the show's kitchen as he did not know much of cooking. However, looks like this 21 days lockdown time the lad is learning things he never thought he will. Further, in the video, we also see sabji already cooked. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Inaugurates a Hospital Ward With Mom, Receives Love From His Elderly Fan (Watch Videos).

Check Out Sidharth Shukla's Video Below:

Such footages are rare and the current crisis is serving an altogether new world it seems. Meanwhile, on the professional front, we saw Sid and Shehnaaz Gill recently in a music video titled as Bhula Dunga which saw SidNaaz's crackling chemistry. Coming back to the BB 13 winner's cooking video, keep such posts sharing on social media man. Stay tuned!