Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Chops Off Her Long Tresses, Flaunts Priyanka Chopra Inspired Look Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Madhurima Tuli, Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Insta, YouTube)

Looks like Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Madhurima Tuli is up for a total transformation of self amid the coronavirus lockdown. While many celebs are seen cooking, cleaning their house, seems like, all Madhurima wanted was to take a risk. Nah, with this, we are in no way hinting that Tuli and her ex Vishal Aditya Singh are uniting again for a project, but being a daredevil she is, the actress was seen chopping off her long tresses while self-isolating. Yes, we are not at all kidding here. The actress has shared a video of herself in short hairdo and we are all like OMG! Exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh to Perform on B-Town Songs for ZEE TV’s Special Show Salaam-E-Ishq.

In the clip shared by Tuli, we can see her being super confident and flaunting her new haircut. The girl starts the video by singing Priyanka Chopra's song Anjaana Anjaani from the film of the same name. If you do not know, PeeCee also had ditto looking hairdo like Madhurima in the said movie. But the highlight comes in when Madhurima reveals that it was her mom who cut the hair and she’s proud of the results. Bigg Boss 13: Fans Feel Madhurima Tuli’s Act of Beating Vishal Aditya Singh With a Pan Was Gross (Read Tweets).

Check Out The Video Shared By Madhurima Tuli Below:

And Here's She In Long Hair:

We do love the new Madhurima Tuli and how! Meanwhile, in other news, Tuli and ex Vishal who shared an on-off bond on Bigg Boss 13 are cordial right now with each other. In an interview with IANS, Vishal said, “I don't have any grudges for her in my heart. We are still friends... but it does not mean we meet every day or talk every day. We have moved on from our fights. We behave maturely now. No harsh feelings for her and there is not 'dushmani' (hostility) between Madhurima and me.” Stay tuned!