Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli's Wrong Wikipedia Deets Get Her To Have Two Birthdays in the Same Year; Actress Clarifies The Real Date and It Ain't May 13

Madhurima Tuli (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Madhurima Tuli is a well-known face from the television space. The actress who is mostly known for her role as Chandrakanta from the show by the same name recently revealed that it's not her birthday on May 13, 2020. While fans of the actress have been sending her wishes on the above date, the reality is that she was born on August 19. Yep, that's correct. In an exclusive chat with ETimes, the actress clarified that it's a Wikipedia error and conveyed that she loves to get wished twice a year thanks to the goof-up. She also added that she is unable to correct the date and has tried it numerous times. Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Assaults Vishal Aditya Singh With A Frying Pan (Watch Video).

Madhurima Said, “I don’t know who made this change and I am unable to correct the date. I have tried it many times but couldn’t. I am overwhelmed to receive fans messages twice a year. I feel great though. It’s been 2-3 years I have been facing this goof-up.”

Interestingly, even her ex Vishal Aditya Singh dialled up and wished her on May 13 and in a fun way she gave it back to him. “Vishal called me to wish me and I was like ‘Kaisa pyar tha’ you don’t even remember my birthday. He didn’t remember my birthday. But ya, he told me he was confused with the dates but I am glad. At least he called," she added. Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Chops Off Her Long Tresses, Flaunts Priyanka Chopra Inspired Look Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Madhurima and Vishal were locked together inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where their not-so-cool relationship was out on national TV. The actress in the same chat with the portal also expressed how the two are just pals now. “We are just friends. We were not meant for a relationship," she concluded. Well, we are happy that the ex-flames are now cordial. Stay tuned!