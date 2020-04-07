Bigg Boss 13's Power Couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Look Fashionably Hot as They Grace A Magazine Cover (View Pic)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who knew that when Punjabi beauty Himanshi Khurana entered as a wildcard inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, she would snag model Asim Riaz's heart? Well, that's exactly what happened. When Himanshi re-entered the game as Asim's connection for a task, the latter went down on one knee and proposed to Himanshi. The duo, later on, made the sensible decision to pursue a relationship outside the house and see where it goes. Well, it was going strong until this morning where Himanshi put up a cryptic tweet which hinted that there might be trouble in AsiManshi paradise. Have Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Called It Quits? Punjabi Actress's Latest Tweet Gets All AsiManshi Fans Worried.

However, before the gloomy news took over our day, we and AsiManshi fans were happy and content with the pair's cover photo for a fitness magazine.

Elaborating on their look, we loved how Khurana’s tresses were all gelled up and that strappy gown surely added to her sexiness. Must say, the two in contrasting shades of white and black spell fashionable and how. Asim Riaz Dedicates a Romantic Poem for His Lady Love Himanshi Khurana with an Adorable Pic.

Check Out Their Cover Below:

Asim and Himanshi were recently seen in a music video Kalla Sohna Nai and their cute on-screen chemistry was appreciated by one and all. However, there already seems to be trouble between the pair for Himanshi tweeted - 'Nobody wanna see us together,' and this got fans worried. We hope that both Asim and Himanshi clear out the air soon.