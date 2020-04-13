Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai Wishes to Feature in a Music Video with Badshah!

Rashami Desai, Rapper Badshah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like Bigg Boss 13’s contestants are interested to get featured in music videos. We did see some of the popular pairs from the controversial reality show getting featured in music videos. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were seen together in the single "Kalla Sohna Nai", Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were featured together in the music video "Bhula Dunga" and also Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma starred in a music video titled "Baarish". And now Rashami Desai has also expressed her desire to be featured in a music video. Bhula Dunga VS Kalla Sonha Nai: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Which Pair’s Melody Is Your Quarantine Favourite?

Rashami Desai is also keen to be featured in a music video, but not with any of her co-contestants from Bigg Bosss 13. During an Instagram Live session with Spotboye, the popular actress of the Indian television industry stated that she wants to work with Bollywood’s popular rapper, Badshah. While her fans wanted to see her along with her buddy Asim Riaz in a music video, Rashami had something else to say. She told the entertainment portal, “Not with him (Asim Riaz) but I will do it with Badshah. It's my dream. So, if I will do a single, it will be with him. I love all his songs and his latest lines and the dance steps in Genda Phool are damn creative. So, I think it will be fun if I do it with him.” Genda Phool Music Video: Jacqueline Fernandez is 'Yay', Rest Everything is 'Nay' in this Badshah and Payal Dev's Track (Watch Video).

Well, we hope Rashami Desai’s dreams of working with Badshah gets fulfilled soon! Badshah was recently featured in a music video titled "Genda Phool" along with hottie Jacqueline Fernandez. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.