Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan saw the show getting their top four finalists namely Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla. And tonight’s (December 7) episode finally saw the challengers Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan entering inside the house. Right from Arshi flirting with Abhinav, Kashmera targeting Jasmin over her bond with Aly Goni to Rahul becoming a king for a day, it was quite an entertaining episode. Incase, you’ve missed the episode, here are 5 highlights from BB 14. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 06 Episode: Rahul Vaidya Makes an Exit; Arshi Khan Denies Being Rakhi Sawant’s Friend – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Jasmin Bhasin Agrees She Is In LOVE With Aly Goni

Mastermind Vikas Gupta enters the show and gives his gyaan to one and all. However, his talk with Jasmin was the warmest and quite a revelation. As Vikas tells Bhasin that the world is not dumb and they can clearly understand her and Aly's closeness. He adds there is more than friendship between the two. To which, we see Jasmin fumbling a bit and agreeing that she loves Aly. So, is the cat finally out of the bag?

Kashmera Shah Calls Jasmin A 'Mastermind'

Then enters Kashmera whose target was none other than Jasmin. She tells Bhasin that it was because of her that Aly Goni entered the show and also made an exit. Kash tags Jasmin as a mastermind. To which, Jasmin denies and replies that she and Aly are in a close relationship from past 3 years where he makes the decision, and she listens. The two girls engage in an argument.

Arshi Khan Flirts With Abhinav Shukla

Arshi Khan makes a glamorous entry in a green traditional dress. And ofcourse, she has her eyes on Abhinav Shukla. Arshi tells Abhinav that she will make her papa and also desires to be his 'baharwali'. To all this, Abhinav blushes. When Eijaz asks him that is he enjoying all this? Shukla replies, not at all.

Check Out The Video:

Arshi Khan VS Vikas Gupta

Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta were on the same season of Bigg Boss (11), but now the two are frenemies. As we see Arshi khan slamming Vikas and expressing to all the contestants that he cannot be trusted. She tells that please do not give Vikas the liberty to rule, or else the master(blind) will once again turn into a preacher. Arshi back-to-back pokes Vikas.

Rahul Mahajan's Kingdom

Bigg Boss with an aim to add sparks on the show makes Rahul Mahajan, a king for a day. The task is as that Mahajan can do anything and everything as Bigg Boss 14 is his kingdom and the contestants are his people. As expected, Rahul does entertain.

That's it, guys! Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was high on fun and less on fights. But that does not mean the same environment will continue ahead. As of December 8, 2020 episode, we will see who will be the next captain. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).