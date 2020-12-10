Bigg Boss 14 is getting better day by day. The entry of Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah sure has added quite the spice in the show. The wild card entries have carefully watched the show and now are playing with quite a strategised mind. Vikas and Arshi, who were together in the last season of Bigg Boss are surely stealing the limelight this time as well. Allies have been made and contestants Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dalaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin are now getting in the form to fight for the prize. Bigg Boss 14: If Salman Khan Quits, Who Should Be the Next Host? Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar or Ranveer Singh? Vote Now.

Today's day was all about the nomination task. The housemates were divided into two teams to fight for nominations. We saw a couple of fights as well and a lot of planning and plotting in today's episode. Jasmin and Eijaz were the centres of attention during the nomination task and Arshi and Vikas called out by Bigg Boss for a specific reason. In short, a lot happened on today's episode and we are here to give you all the highlights!

The Nomination task - Window Shopping

Bigg Boss assigned a task named WIndow Shopping to the housemates. The first teams included Vikas as the head along with Rubina, Jasmin, Kashmera and the second team included Arshi as the head along with Abhina, Rahul and Eijaz in her team. The task was simple! The contestants were given a box that had a glass on its front side. Team members had to keep the glass clean and had to have two members of the team stand as a mannequin for display. The opponent team had to make sure they dirty each other's mirror anyhow. The clearest mirror of the two where one could see the mannequins would win the game. Manu was the invigilator or the game but was being biased to Arshi's team. Both the teams won 1 round each after creating quite a chaos and we are waiting to see what happens next.

Arshi And Vikas Called In Confession Room

Arshi and Vikas were fighting ever since the morning. The argument elevated during the nomination task. While Vika kept telling Arshi not to touch him, the actress made sure that she annoys Vikas to the fullest. Vikas ket asking Bigg Boss to tell Arshi to stop but Arshi did not bother about it and kept teasing him. She even called him a child. Bigg Boss finally called then into the confession room and told both of them to stop arguing over it. Bigg Boss warned Arshi not to touch Vikas without his consent. Vikas tried to resolve the issue later at night but things went haywire there.

Kashmera's Fear Of Eviction

Kashmera who has just entered the house was seen being very insecure about her popularity in the house. She requested Eijaz and team to lose the game so that she can save herself from the nomination. According to her, the rest of the housemates have more popularity than her and hence if she is nominated, she will be evicted out of the house. Kashmera was even seeing crying about it during the episode.

Some Team Building Sessions

Bigg Boss holds no meaning if there are no gossip and team building sessions in the house. Manu is seen building an ally with almost everyone. He is seen having discussions with Eijaz, Arshi, Jasmin, Rubina about who is on who's side. Eijaz also is seen talking to Arshi and Kashmera about the evictions and who they want to save and not. Insecure Kashmera goes on to talk to Arshi and build her bond with her as well.

Eijaz Khan And Jasmin Bhasin In Another Verbal Banter

Eijaz and Jasmin fighting is nothing new now. During the task, Eijaz called her a 30-year-old kid which did no go well with Jasmin. She got quite upset with what he said and went on target him. She called him out for being 35 years old and not being able to achieve anything as such in life. Jasmin even discussed this issue with Manu later at night. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says Seeing Bestie Jasmin Bhasin in the House Was the 'Best Moment of 2020' For Him.

So these the major events that happened on Bigg Boss's latest episode. It will be fun to see who gets nominated this time and if Kshmera overcomes her insecurity. Arshi and Vikas's banter can take an ugly turn while Manu's witty strategy might work against him later. We will find all of this out in tomorrow's episode. Stay tuned for all the updates.

