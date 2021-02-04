If you thought that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan's fight is over, then you are certainly wrong. As from past few days, we see all is not well between Devo and Arshi and the two are at loggerheads. However, on tonight's (Feb 4) episode, the Gopi Bahu of Indian TV will lose her calm when Arshi provokes and talks ill about her family. In the latest promo, we see Devoleena warning Arshi by saying, "Thappad kaan ke niche bajaungi na tujhe" and later destroying Bigg Boss' property. Bigg Boss 14 Couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s Chemistry in Their First Public Appearance Is Wow (View Pics).

It so happens that Devo gets furious after Arshi's nasty comment on her parivaar. In a way to prove her point, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress angrily throws stuff here and there in the house. The housemates try to pacify her, but all in vain. Amid this, Rubina Dilaik jumps into the argument and supports Arshi, which escalates Devoleena's anger. She taunts Rubina and also cries and yells with an aim to be called inside the confession room. Bigg Boss 14: Is Salman Khan Irritated with the Housemates This Season?

Check Out The Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

We wonder, what would be Bigg Boss' call after seeing Devoleena's impulsive behaviour? Meanwhile, in last night's (Feb 3) episode, we saw Devo talking to Rakhi Sawant and confessing how society tortured her family, due to the lack of a father-figure. FYI, her dad had passed away when Devo was quite young. More power to the actress. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).