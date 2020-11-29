In what you may call as a shocking turn of events, on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan dropped a bomb and revealed that Bigg Boss 14 finale is not happening in January 2021, but it’s next week (December). With this, he also added that only four contestants out of the current lot will go in the finale week. This news has made all the Bigg Boss fans crazy and Twitter has already turned into a battlefield wherein fan clubs of the celebs are fighting against each other. Now, come on, it’s Bigg Boss and so chaos toh banta hai. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 28 Episode: Salman Khan Announces FINALE is Next Week - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Having said that, waiting for a week or so is too long to know which four contestants will make it to the finale. But what if we tell you, we kinda know who the names are? Well, after analysing the online trend and ofcourse their participation on the show, we feel it’s Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni who might enter the finale week smoothly. And we ain’t blabbering, as here are the reasons below for the same. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: After Her Wedding, Neha Kakkar Will Look for a Bride for Brother Tony Kakkar on the Salman Khan's Show.

Rubina Dilaik

Love her or hate her, but you can’t ignore her! Rubina Dilaik is the most deserving contestant to enter the finale week considering she has been constant on the show. Others inside the house have tagged her with names like shikshika, most irritating person, boring and whatnot, but she pays no heed to such name-calling and always follows her heart. She’s surely the ‘Shakti’ of the house. Not just us, even Salman confirmed that Rubina is in the finale week. YAY!

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jasmin Bhasin

Up next, we have the Naagin of the BB house who has been vocal and confident since day one on the show. However, post Aly Goni’s entry as a wild card, we saw this badass side of her which she flaunts unapologetically. And so she’s totally in the finale week. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s Mother Reassures That Her Daughter and Aly Goni Are ‘Just Friends’

Jasmin Bhasin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rahul Vaidya

During the initial stage of the show, singer Rahul kahi toh gayab tha. However, after a week or so, he started understanding the game and even can be seen playing it amazingly well. The audience is loving him outside for being true to himself and that’s why he deserves a spot in the finale week.

Rahul Vaidya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aly Goni

We literally were confused between Aly and Eijaz Khan, but we chose the latter. The reason Aly is a perfect fit for the finale week is that it's after his entry as a wild card, dynamics and equations went for a toss and we saw a different house altogether. The mastermind of this season for sure. Bigg Boss 14 November 27 Episode: From Jasmin Bhasin's Team Winning the Task to Bigg Boss Announcing No Captain this Week, 5 Major Highlights of BB 14.

Aly Goni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That’s it, guys! According to us, these are the top four contestants who will easily slide in the finale week. P.S: Salman had also added that this new twist will not end the show in the next week as there’s more to come. Ghosh. Stay tuned!

