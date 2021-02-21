Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale night is here and fans are waiting with bated breath to see, who will be crowned as the winner this season. Amid this, the latest promo shared by the makers of the reality show is all about Rakhi Sawant. In the video, we see the host Salman Khan telling the original item girl that he has a surprise for her in the name of his hubby Ritesh. To which, she gets excited... but wait, as it's not what you assume. *giggles* Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s Stunning Grand Finale Outfit Revealed by His Stylist Ashley Rebello (View Pic).

The clip starts with the host informing Rakhi that on the finale night her husband Ritesh is joining her inside the house. Soon, we see a man arriving in a sehra. However, after the big revelation, Sawant gets disappointed as it's not her husband, but Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh. To which, all the contestants, as well as the host, laughs out loud. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant’s Pardesiya, JasLy’s Chemistry, Nora Fatehi’s Hot Moves – Dance Performances We Can’t Wait To Watch Tonight!

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rakhi's husband has been a mystery since the time she claimed it to the world that she is married. It was earlier reported that Ritesh might enter Bigg Boss to support her wife, but that didn't happen. Recently, when Bharti Singh was inside the house, she had admitted that Ritesh does exist as she has seen him on a video call. Well, whatsoever, we love the above promo and how. Stay tuned!

