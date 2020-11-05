Aly Goni has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. We saw Jasmin Bhasin cry her heart out seeing her best friend in after a long time. She will finally have a companion that she can 100% depend upon? Or can she? Aly has already said that he cares about more than just Jasmin in the house. He has said that he also cares about Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit as well. Clearly, he shares an equation with more than just Bhasin. The next promo shows that tension's flaring up between Jasmin and Pavitra and once again the reason is a boy. Bigg Boss 14 November 5 Episode: Pavitra Punia - Eijaz Khan's Differences Hit the Roof, Aly Goni Enters The House -5 Highlights From Tonight's BB14 Episode.

It seems like Jasmin doesn't like that Pavitra is talking to Aly. Jasmin says that she "knows" why Pavitra is talking to Aly. Pavitra maintains that Aly is her friend as well and Jasmin should keep her 'obsessive' behaviour limited to her.

Earlier, on the show, Eijaz had become the captain of the house. He got a chance to save one of the contestants from nominations and he saved Jasmin, upsetting Pavitra. Pavitra has said on multiple occasions, that she likes Eijaz. Well, maybe this is the bone of contention between them. Will Pavitra also make Jasmin feel how she felt? Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Calls Eijaz Khan a Bully, Says ‘Captain Is a Captain and Not a Dictator’ (Read Tweets).

Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani have been evicted from the show. A new captain task has begun in the house, where the contestants will become violent again.

