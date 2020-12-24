Bigg Boss 14 saw the entry of some strong Bigg Boss ex-contestants as challengers to the BB14 lot. And we must say, the move turned out to be quite interesting. However, one of the challengers, Kashmera Shah was recently eliminated from the show owing to lesser number of votes. However, she feels that her eviction was very premature and that there were other players in the house, who deserved to go out before her. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 20 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin a Witch; Kashmera Shah Evicted – 6 Highlights of BB 14!.

"Had I stayed there for a month, I would have felt I have achieved something. I felt it was a premature elimination. I am too strong a contestant to get out that fast. I had done a lot as far as strategy, plotting, planning and flipping the task was concerned. I had given it my all. Abhinav Shukla should have definitely gone because he is not doing anything. So if people think I was not being seen after doing so much, then he definitely had disappeared five weeks ago," said Kashmera in a conversation with ETimesTV. Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah Roots for Vikas Gupta, Rahul Vaidya to Win.

Talking about everything that happened with her in the house - mainly, her fights with Nikki Tamboli which saw the ladies exchange some very unpleasant things about one another, Kashmera said, "I felt that maybe this was not the right season for me. Maybe last season was better because there were worthy players then. And the issues I had taken up would have mattered more then. My friends in the house have been nice, kind and have not avoided me. I will stand by whoever my friends are."

"In fact, a lot of times Arshi was wrong and I pointed it out and fought with her. I even explained things to Rakhi, and she listened to me and changed her behaviour. I was the only person to tell them if they were right or wrong. We didn't choose to be friends but the other girls wouldn't talk to us. In fact they treated us badly," concluded Kashmera!

