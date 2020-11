Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan rubbed almost all the housemates (including his chamcha gang)the wrong way during his captaincy in the house. While Eijaz, this week, lost most of his friends along with the end of his captaincy, he was seen in a huge tu-tu-mai-mai with Naina Singh when he punished her by taking away her smokes. This saw the lady erupt like never before. Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Makes Jaan Kumar Sanu Put His Hand In the Toilet, Warns Him He Will Make Jaan Lick His Hand! Is He Taking It Too Far? (Watch Video).

And now, in a conversation with her red zone inmate Rahul Vaidya, Naina was heard telling him why she can never be friends with Eijaz Khan, but will always have respect for him. Bigg Boss 14 November 5 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Becomes the New Captain; Rubina Dilaik Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast for Abhinav Shukla – 5 Highlights From BB14.

"Eijaz ki mein izaat karti hoon, karti thi, aur woh rahegi kahin na kahin, kyunki aise izaat nahi chali jaati but mein aur woh kabhi align nahi ho sakte. Woh meri nazron mein waise insaan nahi rahe hain jinse mein baith ke baat kar paon."

She went on to elaborate, "Unke saath problem kya hai ki unhe sunne se pehle, react karna hota hai. Woh jo kaan ke kacche rahte hain, joh baatein bina sune bolte hain. Jisne haath badhaya, uski mein dost. Jisne nahi badhaya, usko dekh lenge. Mera hai aisa scene. Toh Eijaz aur mera dosti toh nahi ho sakta." Well, atleast Naina is clear about her stand in the house and not confused, like a few!

