Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale day and so makers are trying everything to churn TRPs for the controversial reality show. In last night's episode, we saw how Abhinav Shukla entered the house just for Rubina Dilaik and the two also went on a date. Having said that, tonight (Feb 17) is going to be all about making decisions for the contestants. As per the promo out by the makers, we get to see Rs 6 lakh prize money bag and Nikki Tamboli's mind to grab the moolah. Will she or will she not? Bigg Boss 14: ‘Threatened’ Housemates Ganging Up Against Rakhi Sawant?

However, there's a twist to this, as if Nikki chooses money, she will be out of the show. In the video, we see Aly Goni reading out loud that Tamboli can accept the amount and quit the show. To which, Rakhi adds that Rs 6 lakh is a huge amount. Nikki replies "it is very important for me" hinting that she might grab the deal. Fans have already speculated that Nikki is out of the house with the money. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli - Who Do You Think Will Win The Reality Show? VOTE Now.

Check Out The Video:

If Nikki quits, then the show ill have it's top four namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya. Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss 13 it was Paras Chhabra who had taken Rs 10 Lakh and left the reality show mid-way. So, will Tamboli, do the same? Let's wait and watch. Stay tuned!

