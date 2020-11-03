Bigg Boss 14's contestant Nishant Singh Malkani was one of the strongest players on the reality show. The audience was rooting for the actor to stay till then end of the game but unfortunately, the actor was evicted on Monday evening. The actor had made several connections while he was in the BB house and is finally speaking about his equation with them. Speaking about Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Sanu, Nishant said that he was the most untrustworthy person in the house. Bigg Boss 14 November 02 Episode: Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik Evicted, Rahul Vaidya Apologises to Jasmin Bhasin – 5 Highlights From BB 14.

Talking to TOI, Nishant was quoted saying that trusting people in the house, especially Jaan, was the biggest mistake he made. He further added, "Jaan is extremely stupid. I trusted him the most but he proved that he is the most untrustworthy in the house. He is not playing his own game and is always influenced by others, especially Nikki Tamboli. I was fighting for him during the captaincy task but in vain. In fact, I completely gave up hope on Jaan.”

While Jaan may have disappointed Nishant on many levels, he is glad that he could make some good connections in the house as well. Praising Jasmin Bhasin, the actor shared that although BB house is not the place to make friends, he found friends in Jasmine and Abhinav Shukla. "Jasmine is one candidate who is playing herself. Wo jaisi hai, waise hi dikh rahi hai. Kavita also became a good friend,” he added. Nishant Singh Malkhani in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy - Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Nishant got eliminated from the show after Bigg Boss himself asked the members of the Green Zone to nominate a contestant from the Red Zone (Kavita Kaushik, Nishant, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin). Nishant was ousted with the maximum number of votes. This eviction came as a shock for Nishant as he was surprised to see people whom he considered his friend vote for him during the eviction.

