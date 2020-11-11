Bigg Boss 14 will host the biggest party of the year so far. Ab Scene Paltega. A new captaincy task was introduced in the house. Some of the most noted musicians entered the house to make the mahol musical. Also, the nominations tasks continued, which the contestants made boring by taking it too easily. Everyone gave up their belongings very easily to save someone else. Sad, they could have made the task much better. Also, Rahul Vaidya knows how to grab the limelight so well. He was once again the talk of the town. Bigg Boss 14 November 10 Episode: Farah Khan Schools Shardul Pandit, Aly Destroys Jasmin's Doll - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Pavitra Saves Rahul

Pavitra has to destroy her clothes to save Rahul Vaidya. She does. Thus, everyone, with the exception of Rubina is saved by someone else in the task. Shardul was nominated by Farah Khan. So, the nominated contestants for this week are Shardul and Rubina. Bigg Boss 14 November 9 Episode: Farah Khan Hails Eijaz Khan, Gives A Reality Check To Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Rahul Proposes His Girlfriend

Rahul tells everyone about his lady love Disha Parmar, who is celebrating her birthday. He wishes her birthday and also proposes marriage to her from inside the house. Will she accept?

Non-Stop Party Starts

A non-stop party starts in Bigg Boss house which is a captaincy task. Contestants have to be on the dance floor until the music is playing. DJ Chetas is the first one at the console. All contestants dance. Later, they are asked to remove 2 contestants from the race.

Eijaz Refuses To Leave

Contestants name Rubina and Eijaz, but the latter refuses to concede from the task. Eijaz and Abhinav get into a fight.

Party Continues

Anu Malik sings a few songs for the contestants. He leaves but the party continues. Contestants have to remove 2 more participants from the captaincy race. The majority decides Abhinav to be out as he is not dancing. He says that he doesn't know how to dance so what they see is his 200%. Kavita's name also pops up to be voted out from the task.

Jasmin wants to vote out Jaan. But Rahul and Nikki resist. Finally, Kavita and Jaan are voted out. Neeti Mohan comes in next to sing songs.

