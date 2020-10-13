Sara Gurpal has been evicted from the show on the last episode of Bigg Boss 14. Let us see how this changes the mahol inside the house. The audience already knows from the promos that Pavitra Punia is hitting on Eijaz Khan. Also, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli might be embarking on a romantic journey. Both are quite unusual pairs. As always, the decision about 7 daily items from the BB mall will create a difference between the contestants - especially between Shehzaad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Seniors, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are wondering why don't the contestants put up a fight.

Pavitra Likes Eijaz

Pavitra is upset that Eijaz did not hug her. Eijaz had said that they will only hug when one of them leaves the show. Pavitra tells Rubina that she doesn't want that pity hug. Pavitra also says that she found Eijaz authentic which is why she liked him. "I can sense his loneliness," she adds.

Jaan and Nikki's Romance

There is something cooking between Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. It is tough to tell whether it is friendship or romance. But, quite an unlikely pair. Isn't it? Nikki and Jaan resolve an issue between them after the latter gets upset on jibes the lady took at him. Later, Jaan gives Nikki a massage.

After the immunity task, Nikki calls Jaan her brother, upsetting him.

New Nominations Task

A new nomination task takes place. Team A consists of Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul Vaidya, while Team B consists of Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Shehzad Deol. The contestants have to set up a farm and try to destroy opposition's farm.

Gauahar is selling soil for the farm, and she makes the contestants do all sorts of tasks to get the items.

Eijaz Khan Attacks Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin gets to acquire one soil from Gauahar. As she walks away, Eijaz attacks her to snatch the soil from her. Jasmin doesn't let go of the soil patch. Rahul and Nishant also attack Jasmin trying to get the soil from her. Abhinav and Shehzad come to her rescue. Jasmin doesn't let go of the patch. "Tu Khan to main bhi Bhasin," she screams at Eijaz. Sanchalak Nikki, says that this was not wrong.

But Bigg Boss interferes and reminds that this was a farming task, not kabaddi task. Gauahar and Sidharth call out that only one person can attack the farm at a time.

Gauahar Makes Men Wear Feminine Clothes And Dance

Gauahar asks Abhinav to wear Rubina's clothes in exchange of soil patch. She asks Eijaz to wear lipstick. She also asks Rahul Vaidya to wear feminine clothes. Nomination task is halted for the day.

