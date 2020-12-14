When Pavitra Punia entered had Bigg Boss 14 as one of the contestants, she definitely looked strong and a ‘lambi race ki ghodi’. Unfortunately, she was way too soon voted out by the audience. Her eviction was shocking to many as even the toofani seniors had claimed that she’ll be in top five. However, call it bad luck of sorts, she is no more part of the latest season. While it has been long since the TV actress was eliminated from the show, recently, in her interview with ETimes TV, she opened her heart out wherein she termed Jasmin Bhasin as an undeserving contestant. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 13 Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Might Return, Nobody Evicted – 5 Highlights of BB 14 Episode.

Speaking about Jasmin, Pavitra said, “Whatever we are seeing of Jasmin is her real personality. In fact, when I was entering the house and I was asked to judge her behaviour by the three seniors, I had called her ‘chalu’ and I had guessed right. I was waiting from day one for her real side to come out. I would often say this inside the house that ye yeda banke peda khaati hai... thankfully her reality, her real face is out.” Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Clears the Air Over Hurling Abuses at Senior Gauahar Khan, Says ‘I Was Just Hurt’.

That’s not it as according to Pavitra, Nikki Tamboli deserved to be in top four instead of Jasmin. “She (Jasmin) didn't deserve to be in the top 4. I think Nikki deserved to be in top 4 in her place. At least that girl has played on her own. I would often call Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin 'madaari and jamure ki jodi,” Punia said to be portal. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 12: Kavita Kaushik-Ronnit Biswas Reduce Rubina Dilaik To Tears; Aly Goni Confesses He and Jasmin Bhasin Are More than Friends - 6 Highlights of BB14 Episode.

In the same interview, Pavitra also expressed how her feelings for Eijaz Khan were pure and genuine, but she will not call it love. When quizzed who should be the winner of Bigg Boss 14? She replied, “I see Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan in the final two and for me, Eijaz is the winner.” Stay tuned!

