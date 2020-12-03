Eijaz Khan shocked the nation as he opened up on Bigg Boss 14 about being molested as a kid. There were tears in the eyes of viewers as well as Eijaz fought his own tears. Pavitra Punia, who gave the man the most attention, love and care on the show, was evicted from the house just a day before Eijaz made the confession. Her love and respect for him grew even more as she watched the moment unfold on TV. Pavitra took to her Instagram to talk about how much she cares about Eijaz. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Clears the Air Over Hurling Abuses at Senior Gauahar Khan, Says ‘I Was Just Hurt’.

"It shattered me completely after knowing yesterday that what you been through. It broke me inside and I remembered every time you used to say “mujhe touch mat karo “(when we used to fight) but you had faith in me and I somehow was able to give the warmth that you crave for," she wrote. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Dismisses Paras Chhabra's Claims Of Two-Timing Him, Says 'When I Was With Paras that Time I Was Not Dating Anyone Else'.

"I am super proud that I know your heart and soul and what a beautiful human being you are. My respect and fondness has increased 10 folds," she added.

Check Out Pavitra Punia's Post For Eijaz Khan Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_)

Pavitra also said that Eijaz is the winner of Bigg Boss 14 for her. Pavitra and Eijaz shared a very love-hate relationship on the reality show. We saw them fight just as much as we saw them be affectionate towards each other.

Bigg Boss 14 has entered its finale week, prematurely. Four contestants will be evicted from the house this week. Aly Goni has been evicted and Kavita Kaushik has walked out. Only four contestants will move forward to the next level of the show, where they will compete with Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Asrhi Khan and Vikas Gupta.

