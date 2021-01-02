Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost! As Sunday’s (Jan 3) episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be filled with more drama. The Weekend Ka Vaar is going to witness Aly Goni VS Vikas Gupta. In the precap, we see Aly making some big revelation about Vikas which makes the latter sob in front of host Salman Khan. In the clip, we see Goni saying how Gupta has been maligning his and Jasmin's image in the outside world. Well, this is surely going to be nail-biting watch. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Backs Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan, Blasts Rubina Dilaik-Jasmin Bhasin For Being Nasty.

Cut straight to Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin’s argument. As per the preview, Jasmin mocks Rakhi by saying, “Kaagaz ki topi se chot lag gayi thi," talking about the task where Sawant claimed that her nose was hurt by a duck face. This dig by Jasmin makes Rakhi furious and she retaliates, "Shakal dekh, chamgaadar jaisi." To which, Jasmin adds plastic surgeries and says, "Aapki tarah theek nahi karvaayi." Ahead, we see Salman slamming Jasmin for crossing her limits. Bigg Boss 14: Sunny Leone to Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show to Give Reality Dose to Contestants.

Check Out The Video:

Promo WeekendKaVaar 3 Jan 2020 pic.twitter.com/y4Xrf226Zs — Sameer Malik (@ItsRealSameer) January 2, 2021

Well, after the challengers entered the reality show, the current season of Bigg Boss is turning into quite a controversial treat. As right from major violence, fights to huge revelations, Bigg Boss 14 is finally making noise. Coming back to tomorrow's episode, we wonder how Salman will deal with the mess. Stay tuned!

