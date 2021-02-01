If you happen to follow Bigg Boss' latest season, you'll know that the Saturday's (Jan 30) Weekend Ka Vaar episode was harsh on Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. As the host, Salman Khan was seen slamming the trio. Case in point, it was Rakhi Sawant obsession towards Abhinav Shukla which was the highlight of WKV. Salman blasted RubiNav for not understanding Rakhi's entertainment and took it in a wrong sense. He also added that how the two are excusing Nikki Tamboli's badtameezi. However, this thoughts of the host have not gone down well with Pritish Nandy and so he bashed Salman. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Turns Uncle Again, Jasmin Bhasin Says the Good News Will Make Him ‘Go Crazy’.

Taking to Twitter, Nandy mentioned how he is not liking the whole Rubina-Nikki bashing session by Salman. Further, he also tagged the Dabangg actor a misogynist. Many fans of RubiNav thanked the columnist and producer for coming out in support of the couple "This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist," a part of his tweet read. Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant’s Mother to Undergo Chemotherapy for Abdominal Cancer, Brother Reveals That It Cannot Be Operated.

Check It Out:

Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) January 30, 2021

For the one's who aren't aware, it was because of Rakhi's unacceptable behaviour for Abhinav, this whole chaos took place. Right from making tattoos of Abhinav all over her body with makeup to pulling the string (naada) of his shorts, Rakhi has been serving blah entertainment from a few days. Stay tuned!

