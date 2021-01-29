Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It's after the media interaction inside the house, we feel Rakhi has turned into a different person altogether. Initially, her healthy flirting with Abhinav Shukla was loved by the audience. However, from the past few days, she has become quite annoying. As the Pardesiya girl is making Abhinav conformable and crossing her limits. In the latest promo of BB 14, we see a verbal war between Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi. Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals She Has a Boyfriend When Rakhi Sawant Turns Cupid for Her and Rahul Vaidya!

As seen in the clip, Sawant constantly follows Abhinav wherever he goes. Not just this, she also passes lewd comments and says 'tumhari thodi garmi mil gae sofa se' to Shukal which irks him. But this does not end here, as we also get to see Rakhi jokingly pulling strings of Shukla's shorts. Well, this act by Sawant, makes Rubina angry and she tells her to not cross her limits. Well, Rakhi also does not keep mum and replies to the Shakti actress saying she's unstoppable. Bigg Boss 14: With Exits and Comebacks, Salman Khan's Reality Show is No Longer About Locking People Away for Months!

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

We wonder, what has happened to Rakhi and why she is behaving so poky on the reality show? Having said that, looking at her crazy love and antics for Abhinav by Rakhi, in the gone by week, we are sure she is going to get slammed by Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Let's wait and watch. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).