Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video). Lockdown or no lockdown, the makers of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 are unstoppable. From approaching actors during the lockdown to screening them to working out how to keep 14 contestants locked up in close quarters in the house during a time when social distancing has become a new norm, the team has been at it for a while now. In fact arrangements like the contestants being placed at various hotels in Mumbai after undergoing a COVID-19 test before entering the house have also been made.

As for the show's trademark, Salman Khan, without whom Bigg Boss will lose its charm, the superstar has obviously been locked, given he has shot for the promos as well. It is being reported that Salman Khan will be charging Rs 20 Crore per episode, which means that the superstar will be pocketing Rs 450 Crores for the entire season. Bigg Boss 14: Controversial Godwoman Radhe Maa Approached For Salman Khan's Show?.

"Salman had reportedly charged R15.5 crore per episode last year. This time around, he has upped the price to R20 crore per episode. While the three-month stint works out to R480 crore, the makers and he agreed to seal the deal at R450 crore. The amount is inclusive of his fees for promos and virtual press conferences. The producers at Endemol are willing to pay the remuneration as they know Salman is the primary reason for the show's high TRPs," a report in Mid-day was quoted as saying. Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma Talks About Participating in Salman Khan's Reality Show.

The source also went on to add, "The previous edition was extended by 10 episodes, with the actor charging R7.5 crore per day. If the reality show doesn't conclude this time within the agreed 12 weeks, Salman's team and the producers will sit down to discuss the additional remuneration."

The report also read, "Some social media influencers, including YouTube and former TikTok stars, are being roped in as contestants. Previous Bigg Boss participants Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill also make an appearance, (sic)."

Names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Avinash Mukherjee, Gavie Chahal among others have been approached for the show. Vivian Dsena, Adhyayan Suman, Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atrey Poori and Rajeev Sen were also said to be approached but they have turned down the offer.

