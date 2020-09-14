Shenaaz Gill earned millions of fans with her bubbly presence on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi actress-singer might enter the house again with Bigg Boss 14 on the horizon. We have already reported that Sidharth Shukla, BB 13 winner, might enter the house as a guest star in the upcoming season. Now, new reports suggest that Shehnaaz will also be in tow. As per a report by indianexpress.com, she will be present at the grand premiere of the show. There is also a possibility that SidNaaz will join the new houseguests for a few days to help them understand the game. Bigg Boss 14 Is Here! Funny Memes and Jokes About Salman Khan's Drama-Filled Reality TV Show Have Taken Over Twitter; Check Out the Best Ones.

That is not all. A report by TOI, says that apart from SidNaaz, former season 7 winner Gauahar and season 11 runner-up Hina Khan might also enter the house for a few days as guests. Now, that will be interesting to watch.

On Sunday, Colors launched a new promo of Bigg Boss 14 with host Salman Khan. It was announced that new season will go on air from October 3, 2020. Some major changes to the format of the reality show are also hinted. The theme of the new season will be lockdown amid the pandemic. There will be an in-house mall, spa and theatre for the contestants to give them a sense of life before the lockdown. Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Date Announced: Salman Khan's Show Will Welcome its New Contestants on October 3 (Watch Video).

List of rumoured contestants names Pavitra Punia, Aly Goni, Karan Patel, Sneha Ullal, Naina Singh, Kumar Janu, Ahdyayan Suman, Shagun Pandey, and many more. As each year, many of these names will turn out to be true while many would turn out to just be rumours.

