Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post, Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van. He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: "Shoot mode on!" Bigg Boss 14: Mentors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan Are All Set To Take The Contestants On A Hell Of A Ride (Watch Promos)

Sidharth did not share the details about what he is shooting for. On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video "Dil ko karaar aya". Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to Join Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as a Mentor!

Check Out Sidharth Shukla's Instagram Post Below:

Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

