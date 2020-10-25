Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed quite a high-voltage drama on tonight’s episode. As Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Niana Singh entered the show as wild cards. That’s not it, as the trio in front of host Salman Khan gets into a verbal war. It was Kavita and Naina vs Shardul. Having said that, inside the house we see Nikki Tamboli getting irritated in a new task which was all about ‘visibility on the show’. All in all, it was a power-packed Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Check out BB 14 highlights below. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 24: Salman Khan Slams Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik Makes a Virtual Appearance – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Salman Khan Gives Jasmin Bhasin An Advice

First things first, the host talks to Jasmin about how she always is in her own world inside the house and does not speak her opinion loudly. Jasmin in her defence tells Bhaijaan that she tries to stay calm as much as possible as she does not want to utter something distasteful. To which, Salman replies that she needs to vent out her feelings whatsoever on national TV.

Meet Wild Cards Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh

Wild card entries Kavita and Naina make a sizzling entry on the show with a bang. Television's two hotties dance to 'Laila Mein Laila' and raise the temperature. The two also play BB Q&A with the host and Naina wins it. Well, it will be exciting to see the two girls getting locked inside the house and showing their true self amid hundred of cameras.

Check Out The Video:

Wild Card Shardul Pandit Ruins It All

After the hot performance of the two actresses, Salman introduces the third wild card, Shardul Pandit. Amid this, the host asks the lad about take on Kavita and Naina. To which, he replies that he has met Naina and she has also sat on his lap. This indecent comment by Pandit fumes Naina and she slams him. Even Kavita adds to this and tags him as a joker. Naina gets the last word and says that now she has mudda (topic) to indulge in a war with Shardul.

The Visibility Game

Bigg Boss gives a new task to the inmates where they need to unanimously decide and rank themselves on how much he/she is visible in the house in the 60-minute episode everyday. The housemates, as usual, were unable to come to conclusion and so the wild cards decide their fate. And the screen time is as follows - 23 minutes Pavitra-Eijaz, 17 minutes Rubina, 9 minutes Jasmin, 5 minutes Nikki and so on.

Kavita Kaushik Becomes The New Captain

The housemates meet the three wild cards and Salman then gives a task to the contestants where they need to vote and decide who among Kavita, Shardul and Naina they want in the red zone. The selected one will join Pavitra and Eijaz. Four votes each goes to Naina and Shadul and only one vote comes in for Kavita. As the FIR actress gets the least vote, she becomes the captain of the house.

That's it, guys! Tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was indeed power-packed with wild card entries presence. Monday brings nominations and we will also see the new entrants being their real self on national TV. Stay tuned!

