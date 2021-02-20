Television‘s most popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 will finally come to an end on February 21, 2021. With this, fans will also get their winner. So, what do you think, who will snatch the crown this year among the top five contestants? Is it the freaking strong woman Rubina Dilaik, savage hero Rahul Vaidya, mastermind Aly Goni, supreme entertainer Rakhi Sawant, or the dark horse Nikki Tamboli? Well, each year, the contestant who has been consistent, churned out content and of course, flashed his/her REAL emotions on national TV has taken the trophy home. And as an avid viewer of Bigg Boss, I’ve followed this season from day one and so here’s the ranking of the finalists who can win it from top to bottom. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Get Teary-Eyed After Seeing Their Journey on the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Rubina Dilaik

I totally echo the same feeling as Google, that Rubi, has the maximum chance to be the winner of Bigg Boss 14. As from the time she has entered the show, she has been true to herself. She’s smart, confident, calculative, strong, opinionated and above all, a face of what a modern woman should look like.

Despite all the criticism, she has roared all the time. From standing against her bestie Jasmin Bhasin to even not giving a free pass to Rakhi Sawant on crossing her limits when it came to Abhinav Shukla, Rubina always was clear when it came to her thoughts. Bigg Boss 14: Google Declares Rubina Dilaik As The WINNER Of Salman Khan's Controversial Reality Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale!

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rakhi Sawant

Yes, I know, you’ll be surprised why Rakhi on spot two? Well, the answer lies in the channel's decision of choosing her to enter the show as a challenger and spice things up. The show was literally boring before she stepped in and flashed what entertainment looks like. You might call her cheap, vulgar and etc. but that's Rakhi for you.

Right from playing it like a boss, talking about her personal life to going gross, Bigg Boss after her entry was indeed fun. And what can you expect when it’s RS? We’ve all seen her over the years, love her or hate her? Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Sobs During the Nomination Process for Abhinav Shukla (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant - Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya

Frankly, I never thought that Rahul will make it this far. But surprisingly, after a few episodes, there was a fire in the singer to win Bigg Boss’ winner title and it was just wow.

The reason I’ve given him spot three is that after his re-entry, the man has lost the plot. Currently, he lacks passion and all I see him is thinking about Disha Parmar on the show and playing along with Aly Goni. All in all, he’s totally lost the plot now as an individual contestant. Bigg Boss 14 Winner Poll Results: Fans Predict Rubina Dilaik as the Victor; Rahul Vaidya Grabs the Second Spot and Rakhi Sawant Is Third!

Rahul Vaidya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aly Goni

Aly Goni is definitely among the smartest players on the reality show. But what I see, maybe you noticed or didn’t. Case in point, he entered the show as a wild card and never took panga with Rubina, as he knew, she has a huge fan following outside and that would affect his game. So, staying cordial with her was the only way.

Secondly, Goni has been living every emotion with Jasmin on the reality show, but can’t confirm that the two are seeing each other? Strange. He definitely came with a game plan on the show and it worked in his favour, but still, there’s more to his personality which is still hidden. Bigg Boss 14 Epic Fights: From Rakhi Sawant’s 'Nose' Drama to Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Ugly’ Chaos – 5 Nasty Brawls From the Season.

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikki Tamboli

The youngest girl on the show, Nikki, was loved for being straight forward at the start of the game. However, later on, she went from fab to blah and has been the most badtameez contestant on the history of BB.

Of course, she still has the fire within to win the show, but going by her traits what she has shown on the reality show, it’s thumbs down for her. If only the show was about insulting other contestants, she should have been the winner in that department. Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli To Grab Rs 6 Lakh Prize Deal and Quit The Reality Show? (Watch Video).

Nikki Tamboli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That’s it, guys! These are the rankings of the contestants. However, your taste may differ. Having said that, I’ll repeat and as seen in the above it’s a tough call between Rubina, Rakhi and Rahul (the three Rs). Do you agree with the list? Tell your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

