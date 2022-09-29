Bigg Boss 16 is just two days away from its grand launch and viewers of the show are eagerly looking forward to see the contestants who will set the show on fire. Apart from the tasks and dramas, the fashion game inside BB house has also been audiences’ interest. Some of the former female contestants have kept it classy and subtle, many have even gone wild with their sartorial choices. Bigg Boss 16: From Imam Siddique to Rakhi Sawant – Ex Contestants Whose Bizarre Style Statements Made Our Eyeballs Pop (View Pics).

The Bigg Boss house’s divas have certainly dished out major fashion goals too. Hina Khan, Bani J are some among the popular contestants who have aced the fashion game during their journey on the controversial reality show. Let’s take a look at the hotties who left all fashionistas amazed with their impeccable style file. Bigg Boss 16: From Sidharth Shukla to Sonali Phogat, 5 BB Contestants Who Are No More.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina served glam throughout her journey on Bigg Boss 11. From her outfits to makeups to hairdo, everything used to be on point and one just couldn’t take their eyes off from this stunner.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gauahar, winner of Bigg Boss 7, made heads turns with her glamorous avatars. Kurti, saree, statement jewels and minimal makeup, the lady was the queen of style.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was all about comfort yet chic look for Bigg Boss 8 contestant Karishma Tanna. She grabbed eyeballs with her sartorial choices.

Bani J

Bani J (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bani came across one of the strongest female contestants on Bigg Boss 10. She rocked in casuals and western outfits and impressed viewers with her looks.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jasmin, Bigg Boss 14 contestant, was simple and elegant. She won hearts with smile and elegant style.

These are five former female contestants who stole the limelight with their fashion game on Bigg Boss. Let’s wait and watch who dishes out glamour goals on Bigg Boss 16.

