Bigg Boss (Hindi) is one of the popular controversial reality shows and it has featured some of the popular celebs over the years. The show has even given opportunities to commoners to be a part of it. The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss is around the corner. The grand launch is happening on October 1 with Salman Khan returning as the show’s host. But before its premiere, let’s look back at those BB contestants who are no more. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Confirms Weekend Ka Vaar Will Take Place on Every Friday and Saturday!

The deaths of some of the popular Bigg Boss contestants took everyone by shock. Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13, his sudden demise left all his fans heartbroken. Let’s take a look at those five contestants of Bigg Boss show who are no more.

Jade Goody

Jade Goody (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jade Goody had participated in the second season of Bigg Boss. She had to leave the show midway as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. At the age of 27, Jade died in her sleep at her home in in Upshire, Essex, on March 22, 2009.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee, who had participated in Bigg Boss 7, died on April 1, 2016. She was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment.

Swami Om

Swami Om (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om was known for his controversial stints on the show. He died at the age of 63 on February 3, 2021.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The popular television actor, Sidharth Shukla, had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Aged 40, he died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The 42-year-old had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entrant. She was a politician, actress and TikTok star. Sonali was reportedly murdered in Goa on August 23, 2022, and the case is currently being investigated by the CBI.

