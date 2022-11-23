Gautam Vig has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. He put up a strong game but was evicted from the house. Everyday, the dynamics have been seen changing inside the house. Today, Gautam talks to us about his journey on the reality show, his equation with Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot, among other things. Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Gautam Vig Feels Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot Have Superiority Complex, Calls Shiv Thakare a Bully.

How has your journey been in Bigg Boss 16?

My journey has been good but it was coupled with a lot of allegations. I felt cornered at times. I was not expecting to be eliminated so this came as a shocker to me. I was shown screen grabs of the love I am getting outside, I also had a lot of votes and still I was eliminated.

What do you think is the real reason behind your eviction? Do you think anyone back stabbed you?

I was expecting Shalin Bhanot to be against me but Priyanka Chahar Choudhary backstabbed me. Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Gets Eliminated, Becomes the First Male Contestant To Be Evicted From the Reality TV Show.

Will you be taking your relationship with Soundarya outside the house as well? What made your game weak?

I would love to be in a relationship with Soundarya Sharma. What we were inside the house is the same equation we have in reality. I think our relationship was hyped so much that the actual game came across as weak, if I am to speak from an audience point of view.

Well, I think Soundarya’s protectiveness towards me affected my game to an extent. She was of the opinion that people who have ill-spoken about us and have back-stabbed us should not be entertained by them. She was right from her point of view but I tried to convince her that we should talk to people as it would help us ahead in the game. We had quite some fights because of this too.

Who are the contestants you take home as friends?

Priyanka is a good person. I would like to be friends with her, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam and ofcourse Soundarya Sharma.

What is your equation with Shalin? You seemed to gel well with him initially. Will you try to patch up with him outside the house?

Shalin is totally fake. I don’t like him at all and I don’t believe him. I have nothing to do with him. Initially we were friends but as he started showing his true colours, I realised he is not what he shows to be. I still gave him the benefit of doubt but his personality is of a cheater. He will be very happy that I am out of the house as he would now get to hog more footage. There is no chance of me patching up with Shalin outside the house. I don’t give a ‘damn’ about his friendship as I gave him a lot of chances inside the house.

If you have to tell Soundarya to stay away from who would it be?

Now that I am not there in the house, a lot of people will offer Soundarya a shoulder to cry on but she needs to choose wisely. I would advise her to stay away from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta and Shalin.

If you had to give a word of advice to contestants, which housemates would it be and what advice would you give?

I would like to tell Priyanka that she should play her game like she did initially as from the time she has started thinking about Ankit, her game is affected. I would also like to tell Archana that she is a very strong personality but it is because of her constant talking that she gets targeted and bullied.

