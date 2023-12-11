In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will be seen getting into a fight over cooking, leaving the actress in tears. It all happens in the kitchen area where the housemates are making breakfast. While cooking, Ankita takes Khanzaadi's instructions. Upon which, Vicky reacts by telling Khanzaadi: “Tum hi bana lo (you make).” Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Feels She Is Being Portrayed 'Wrong' on the Show, Tells Hubby Neil Bhatt ‘Makers Are Trying To Show That You Fear Me’.

To which, Ankita replies saying that she can also make the dish good. Leading to a verbal battle, Vicky then says that “Khanzaadi cooks better than you.” Hearing this, Ankita feels bad and breaks down in tears. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Sana Khan Raees had to leave the house after getting minimum votes by the audience.

After her exit, a new wildcard was introduced in the show. K-Pop singer Aoora entered as a new contestant.

