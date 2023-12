In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, the nomination task will bring about much more drama and spice among housemates. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows, Ankita throwing a glass of water on Mannara as per the task. Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra Being Favoured by Salman Khan and Makers? Deets Inside.

She even says: “ You dont like me, I dont like you. Main yeh dushmani ko continue rakhna chahti hun isiliye main aapko nominate karna chahahti hun.” Abhishek too takes Mannara’s name and throws water on her. He said: “Mujhe inka safe game bilkul acha nai lag raha hai.”

Mannara says she cannot “connect” with Ankita hence she nominates her.“Aap koi game khel hi nahi rahe ho… Isiliye aapko kaha jaata hai aap boring ho,” Sana Raees Khan tells this to Munawar Faruqui. She then throws water on his face.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).