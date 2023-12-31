Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, who was recently seen in the theatrical film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to appear in the reality television show Bigg Boss 17. The makers of the show shared a new promo of the upcoming episode, and it shows the veteran actor dancing to ‘Jamal Kudu’ which was used as the entry song of his son, Bobby Deol in the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Blames Munawar Faruqui for Ayesha Khan's Deteriorating Health (Watch Video).

The promo also shows singer Mika Singh and Salman Khan present on the episode, along with Salman's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Dharmendra tried to balance the glass on his palm as others also joined in. Salman tried to balance the glass on his head, but as it fell, he caught it with his hands. Sohail Khan and Mika Singh also did the same step and joined in. The caption read, 'Iss new year par channel karenge guests apne andar ka Animal (In this new year, guests will channel their inner animal).' Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra All Set To Join Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

The year 2023 has been a terrific year for Deol family as Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 became a blockbuster with Dharmendra receiving a lot of good response for his work in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Bobby Deol closing the year with the success of Animal.

