The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will be full of drama as Sunny Arya, whose stage name is Tehelka, will be asked to leave the show after a fight with housemate Abhishek Kumar. A promo by the channel shows Arun Mahashetty arguing with Isha Malviya after she gets caught sleeping during the day. Arun then tells her to wake up. Abhishek steps into the matter and says that he should speak properly.

Soon Sunny gets into the matter and has a fight with Abhishek asking him not to get into others’ matters. He even held his collar. During their fight, Sunny could be heard saying: “Agli baar mat aaiyo inki matter mein, dhyaan rakhna. Rapta maroonga show ke andar tere.”

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo

A gossip portal on X, formerly called Twitter, wrote: “BREAKING! As revealed earlier Karan Johar announced punishment to Tehelka aka Sunny Arya in Weekend ka VaarTehelka is out of the Bigg Boss 17 house due to physical violence with Abhishek.”

