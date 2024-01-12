Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional as Sister Amrin Enters the House, Latter Ignores Ayesha Khan (Watch Promo Video)

Amrin notices Munawar's weight loss and offers words of encouragement, declaring him the pillar of strength for the entire family. Upon being released, a weeping Abhishek Kumar rushes to Amrin, and asks her to energise her brother for the rest of the two weeks.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui's sister, Amrin Shaikh, will be entering the house. As the contestants are frozen in the freeze-and-release game, emotions run high when she reunites with her brother. Tears flow freely as they share a heartfelt hug, and the sight leaves everyone in the house heavy-hearted. Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra Comes In Support Of Munawar Faruqui, Imparts Words of Wisdom to the Comedian (View Post).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo

Munawar's Sister Ignores Ayesha Khan

#BiggBoss17 | #MunawarFaruqui's Sister Gives Advice To #Munawar.. Gives Cold Shoulder To #AyeshaKhan Ayesha - She did not hug me

Bidding Munawar to not shed more tears, she advises him against sharing private details with fellow housemates, some of whom are judging him for being a divorcee.

