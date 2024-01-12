Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional as Sister Amrin Enters the House, Latter Ignores Ayesha Khan (Watch Promo Video)

Munawar Faruqui's sister, Amrin Shaikh, enters during a freeze-and-release game in Bigg Boss 17, sharing an emotional reunion. Amrin notices Munawar's weight loss and encourages him.

TV IANS| Jan 12, 2024 06:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional as Sister Amrin Enters the House, Latter Ignores Ayesha Khan
Munawar Faruqui and sister Amrin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui's sister, Amrin Shaikh, will be entering the house. As the contestants are frozen in the freeze-and-release game, emotions run high when she reunites with her brother. Tears flow freely as they share a heartfelt hug, and the sight leaves everyone in the house heavy-hearted. Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra Comes In Support Of Munawar Faruqui, Imparts Words of Wisdom to the Comedian (View Post).

Amrin notices Munawar's weight loss and offers words of encouragement, declaring him the pillar of strength for the entire family. Upon being released, a weeping Abhishek Kumar rushes to Amrin, and asks her to energise her brother for the rest of the two weeks.

Munawar's Sister Ignores Ayesha Khan

Bidding Munawar to not shed more tears, she advises him against sharing private details with fellow housemates, some of whom are judging him for being a divorcee.

