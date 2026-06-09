Bigg Boss 19’s Baseer Ali Caught in Pune Nightclub Fight A Month After Mumbai Brawl; Shocking Video Goes Viral – WATCH

Baseer Ali, the popular face from Bigg Boss 19 and other reality shows, has found himself embroiled in fresh controversy after a video surfaced online showing him in the middle of a heated fight at a Pune nightclub. The incident, which took place on June 7, 2026, has quickly become a talking point across social media platforms, putting the reality TV personality back in the news cycle. Baseer Ali Strikes Man Who Allegedly Harassed ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Female Contestants After Prince Narula’s Mumbai Party – Watch Viral Video.

Baseer Ali Caught in Pune Nightclub Fight in Viral Video

The viral footage captures Baseer Ali at an event held at a Pune nightclub on June 7, 2026. Unlike his previous public altercation, sources indicate that the 30-year-old was not directly involved in instigating the fight. Instead, the video reportedly shows Ali actively attempting to de-escalate the situation and separate two individuals who were engaged in a physical confrontation.

Baseer Ali Turns Peacemaker During Pune Nightclub Fight

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Ali was in Pune for the launch event of 'Maidaan Ka Championship', a new combat entertainment and MMA reality show, which he was co-hosting with fellow reality TV personality Kevin Almasifar. The video's rapid spread has led to numerous comments from netizens, with many humorously pointing out his recent streak of being associated with public disturbances.

Weeks After Prince Narula's Mumbai Party Brawl

This latest incident in Pune comes just weeks after Baseer Ali was involved in another high-profile brawl in Mumbai. On May 2, 2026, Ali was caught in a physical altercation outside a restaurant following an opening party hosted by Prince Narula.

Reports regarding the Mumbai scuffle offered conflicting narratives. Some eyewitness accounts and social media posts suggested that the altercation began after an alleged paparazzo made inappropriate remarks towards female Splitsvilla contestants, including Soundharya Shetty, Zalak Gohil, and Kaira, who were present at the event. It was claimed that Ali intervened after the women informed him of the harassment.

However, film journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, who was present at the Mumbai party, offered a different perspective. Rakshit clarified that the viral narrative about harassment of female friends was inaccurate. According to him, the unidentified man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, initiated the confrontation by misbehaving with Baseer Ali himself, even throwing a bottle at his face, which prompted Ali to retaliate.

Following the Mumbai incident, Prince Narula publicly defended Baseer Ali, stating that his friend is a sensible individual who would not initiate a fight without provocation. Narula suggested that the situation might have been misinterpreted amidst the chaos of a post-party exit. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Who Is Baseer Ali? Meet Actor-Model and ‘Splitsvilla 10’ Winner Ready To Shake Things Up on Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show.

Baseer Ali, who gained significant recognition as a runner-up on MTV Roadies Rising (2017), winner of MTV Splitsvilla 10, and later as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19 (2025), has remained a prominent figure in the Indian reality television landscape. He made his acting debut in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya in 2023.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).