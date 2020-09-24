It is Bigg Boss season everyone. For the next few months, a majority of the Indian TV viewers will be busy talking about the reality show. Salman Khan-hosted Hindi version of the show, Bigg Boss 14, will premiere on October 3. Just one day after that, Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 will launch on October 4. Kamal Haasan has returned as the charming host one more time. A new promo featuring Haasan is out on the internet and it will only increase your impatience for the arrival of the new season. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Teaser: Kamal Haasan is 'Back to Work' As He Returns to Host the Reality Show (Watch Video).

The contestants who will be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 have been quarantined at a hotel before they step into the house. Obviously, this precaution comes with the territory where the show will be shot amid a pandemic. As per reports, Rio Raj and Shivani Narayanan are two of the contestants who will be on this season. Vasundhara Das has denied the rumours of her participation. Lakshmi Menon has also shut such rumours down. Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Amritha Aiyer, Anu Mohan, Lakshmi Menon, Balaji Murugadoss - Are These the Participants in Kamal Haasan's Show This Year?

Check Out The Promo Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Here:

Other rumoured names include Anu Mohan, Balaji Murugadoss, Shalu Shammu, Aajeedh Khalique, Gabrielle Charlton, Sanam Shetty, Aari. Reports also claim that this season could feature the least number of contestants ever on Bigg Boss Tamil due to the pandemic.

