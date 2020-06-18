Breathe Into the Shadows Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's a Vulnerable Father Waiting for his Missing Child to Return

Abhishek Bachchan's gearing up for his debut web series, Breathe on Amazon Prime. The earlier season of this popular crime thriller saw R Madhavan as a determined father who will go to any lengths to save his dying son. The new season, however, sees Abhishek replacing the 3 Idiots actors with Amit Sadh returning in his cop avatar. The core premise of a father's fight to save his child remains the same with few additional twists and turns to its storyline. Breathe Into the Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh’s Amazon Prime Show Premiers on July 10.

Abhishek earlier took to his social media account to share his debut series' first poster and his vulnerability has captivated us enough. The poster narrates the story of a helpless father who's waiting for his missing child to return. With a tag line saying, 'A Father's Love Can Save a Life... Or Take One', the makers are rightfully establishing a premise while dropping subtle hints but nothing major. Breathe Into the Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh's Amazon Prime Series Begins Promotions With a Sinister Poster.

Check out the Poster

Abhishek will collaborate with Saiyami Kher and Amit Sadh for this sequel that's slated to release on July 10. Breathe was a well-appreciated series with critics lauding Madhavan and Sadh's performances. Hopefully, season 2 will live up to our expectations and Abhishek will manage to have a smashing web debut. Fingers crossed.

