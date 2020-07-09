Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his web debut with Amazon Prime's Breathe Into the Shadows. The sequel to 2018's web series, the new season will see Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen joining Amit Sadh who's reprising his role of the police officer, Kabir Sawant. While the series was earlier scheduled to hit the OTT platform on the midnight of July 9, (July 10 release), the makers have decided to prepone it by few hours. Yes, it means the streaming has already started and you can start with your binge-watching. Breathe Into the Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a Doting Father Who Turns Murderer to Save His Child (Watch Video).

Breathe Into the Shadows has already started streaming on Amazon Prime and all you need to do is, go to the platform app on your phone or visit their website to start watching. Of course, provided you have an account with them. If not, you can simply register yourself and enjoy one month's free streaming before you are asked to subscribe and pay for its membership. Post the success of Breathe, audiences are excited to see what the new season has in store for them. Breathe Into The Shadows Teaser: Amit Sadh's Dark Side Adds an Interesting Twist to the Storyline (Watch Video).

Previously Keerthy Suresh's Penguin had also started streaming early on the OTT platform. Guess, it's their way to excite and thank their loyal viewers. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the series will see Abhishek and Nithya as a married couple whose daughter gets kidnapped. While the couple is willing to go to any lengths to save their child, Amit Sadh is closing in on them. Yes, the premise sounds intriguing but you can stay tuned to LatestLY for its review. Give us some time and we'll let you know if it's worth your time.

