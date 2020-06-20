The first trailer of Anushka Sharma's next production venture, Bulbbul, has spooked everyone. The Netflix original film features Tripty Damri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose in lead roles. It is directed by Anvita Dutt, who described the eerie film as a fantasy than bracket it as a horror. Anushka also says its genre is drama-thriller. In an interview with the streamer, Anvita revealed the eerie and spooky encounters that they faced while shooting for the film. Bulbbul Trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Scary AF Netflix Original Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans (View Tweets).

Anvita recalled, "So we were shooting in the forest, for the fairytale part, for the supernatural mystery part. There was one particular tree, which I called the hero tree. and under that tree, there was a rangoli. So I said ‘just make sure it’s cleaned up for us when we come’, and from the corner of my eye I saw some villagers running and they said that in that forest there’s a ‘chudail’ (witch). And this is her tree,"

So, the villagers conduct a pooja annually under that tree. And this time, it happened to be right around the film's shooting. "Every time there was a rustling in the trees, even the actors would look frightened," Anvita added. Bulbbul Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Next Production for Netflix Looks Gripping and Haunting (Watch Video).

Watch The Interview Here:

From the first trailer, Bulbbul looks very impressive. It reminds you a little of Anushka's film Pari, which is so underrated. Pari also explored fantastical elements more than the horror.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).