Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna are all set to make you fall in love with them. As the two darling babes will be soon seen in Devang Dholakia's upcoming action thriller web-series Bullets. The trailer of this series dropped online on October 20, 2020, and we must admit it has all the ingredients to be a hit. Sunny as Tina and Karishma as Lolo are two feisty girls on a risk-filled mission to stop an illegal weapons deal between two countries. In the two-minute-long trailer, both the actresses make you crave for more. Sunny Leone Tops Merit List of Kolkata's Asutosh College.

The official trailer starts with Leone and Tanna in bikinis and then cut straight to another frame we see their badass side. In the quest to stop the chaos, the two girls face influential politicians and their life takes a 360-degree turn overnight. Ahead in order to save themselves, they use saam, daam dand and bhed. All in all, the clip looks promising. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 Winner Karishma Tanna Holds the Winning Trophy; Shares the Priceless Moments (View Pics).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

For the unaware, Bullets was not a web-series earlier, but a short film. However, now the makers are releasing it as a web series on MX Player. All the episodes will be streaming from October 30 on the said OTT platform. Well, what's your take on the trailer? Did you like it? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).