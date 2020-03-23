Coronavirus Outbreak: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh Postpones Her Pre-Birthday Maldives Vacation

Arti Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Arti Singh, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and was also touted as the game's dark horse, was all set to relax and unwind in the beautiful locales of Maldives. But all of her plans have gone for a complete toss, all thanks to the Coronavirus. The Waaris actress, who was all set to take a trip to the scenic Maldives with her mother and unwind, before her birthday, has now had to shelve those plans. Arti Singh Talks About How Her Mother Reacted To Her Rape Attempt Confession, Says 'She Asked Krushna To Get Me Out Of The Bigg Boss House'.

In fact the actress had planned it as a gift to her mother who had always wanted to visit the islands. However, due to the current world situation and the virus, Arti has decided to postpone her trip as she feels its best to stay indoors and spend time with family.

"I always wanted to take my mom to the Maldives and hence had planned this trip. However, at this time as a global citizen, it is our duty to stay put, stay indoors and not travel. Hence, I am postponing this trip as I want to ensure the safety of my mother, my family and those around us," revealed Arti. Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Calls Out Sister Arti Singh on her Rape Attempt Revelation, Says 'Wo Flow Mein Kuch Zyada Keh Gayi’.

Speaking about how she is spending her time during the on-going lockdown, Arti confessed, "I've been cooking, working out and catching up on series but yes its difficult to stay indoors and not be able to meet up with friends or even go to the gym. For example, when I cook now, I don't have 10 people around me giving me praise or criticism on how the food was...so I am the chef and I am my own self-critic." Well, Arti is all about self-isolation and quarantine and we are not complaining. If only people who roam out despite the curfew could borrow a page from Arti's rulebook!