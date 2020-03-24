Coronavirus Outbreak: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Actor Vivian Dsena 'Lockdown Has Not Affected Me As I Hardly Have A Social Life'

Vivian Dsena (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Vivian Dsena, who was last seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is one lucky guy, for while the on-going lockdown has been making people stir-crazy at home, it hasn't affected Vivian in the least, for he is known to be not much of a social animal. "There is no change in my lifestyle as I hardly have a social life. I mind my own business. I am a happy person with few people and I don't need a thousand friends and selfies to validate who I am. People who matter to me know exactly what I am and to rest I am not accountable," says Vivian. Rubina Dilaik - Vivian Dsena - Kamya Punjabi's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Completes 1000 Episodes (View Pic).

In the light of the onging coronavirus pandemic, while life has come to a halt for many, shoots have been halted keeping in mind the well being and health of the workers and actors, Vivian has urged one and all to self isolate and maintain hygiene for their own good. "I wash my hands ten times a day and it has been a way of life for me ever since I can remember. We don't need a virus to teach us humans about keeping ourselves clean and suddenly realize the value of life. No one should panic and also practise social distancing, which will further prevent the spread of the virus. Life is not being a social butterfly and partying every evening. Be a good human being than being something else before." Vivian Dsena, Asia's Third Sexiest Man Says 'He Does Not See Himself As Sexy At All'.

As for the inustry coming to a stand still, Vivian expressed, "Ofcourse industry is affected. Projects will be delayed. Marketing and all other plans need to be revised. The TV industry is a big industry provided work to lakhs of people and homes are run on it. This too shall pass away provided we take the necessary precautions. Anything can happen anytime. There are things beyond human control. Life is too short. A human being is a small entity in the whole universe. One must focus on the present and live life one day at a time." Federation of Western India Cine Employees To Distribute Ration At Filmistan Studios (Deets Inside).

Appealing to one and all to pay head to the authorities' requests to stay indoors for your own good, Vivian urged, "I request and urge my audiences/fans to not to panic and stay safe and this too shall pass away. Hope we as a generation understand and value life and relationships more with this pandemic looking straight into our eyes. Never forget that it is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice".