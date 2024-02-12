Nazara, a general entertainment channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, known for its commitment to diverse and impactful storytelling, is proud to present its latest show, Dahej Daasi. Set against the enchanting backdrop of the fictitious village Madhopur in Rajasthan, the show promises to immerse audiences in a heart-wrenching yet inspiring narrative of a young woman's struggle against the oppressive tradition of being a dahej daasi. Dahej Daasi Promo: Nazara TV's New Show Starring Sayantani Ghosh to Air From February 12 (Watch Video).

Dahej Daasi delves into a tradition wherein a maid accompanies a Thakur family's daughter as part of the dowry. This maid, known as dahej daasi, is denied the right to marry or form relationships, dedicating her entire life to serving the Thakur family. The narrative follows the journey of Chunari, portrayed by the talented Jahnavi Soni, a 19-year-old innocent girl with dreams of marriage and a happy family. However, she becomes entangled in the chains of deceit, finding herself on the path to becoming a dahej daasi. The formidable maha sarpanch of 50 villages, Vindhya Devi Gauravat, played by Sayantani Ghosh, is determined to ensure Chunari embraces this tradition. As Chunari fights against the oppressive practice, the show unfolds into a compelling drama of tradition versus rebellion, love versus oppression.

Watch The Promo Video Of Dahej Daasi Below:

Jahnavi Soni, sharing her thoughts on portraying Chunari, said, “The reason why I opted for this character was because of its simplicity. Although it seems to be a simple character, it has many layers of emotions that need to be delivered right, and that's the most challenging part of being Chunari.” Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the negative lead Vindhya Devi, expressed, “When Vindhya Devi was offered to me, I agreed without any hesitation. Though the character is negative, it has an unsaid layering of emotion that makes it unique. The most challenging part was the Rajasthani dialect, and since I have not done any Rajasthan-based show before, I was inclined to do this even more.” Nazara Empowers 'Little People' With Its New Show – 'Beti Hamari Anmol'.

Rajat Verma, essaying the role of Vindhya's son Jay Gauravat, shared, “The story, set in Rajasthan, explores the dahej dasi tradition, where a servant's life is tied to their owner. My character, a modern kuwar, challenges this cultural norm. One key reason for my enthusiasm is the involvement of the makers Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat. It's also a pleasure to work alongside the talented Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the negative lead.”

The channel believes that what sets Dahej Daasi apart is its unique blend of entertainment and a compelling social message. The show carries a positive theme, emphasising the importance of resilience and courage in the face of adversity. Nazara invites viewers to embark on this emotional and empowering journey with Dahej Daasi, airing every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm starting February 12, 2024, on the channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).