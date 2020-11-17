Pavitra Punia is one of the most talked-about contestants in the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss. The actress is currently creating waves in the controversial reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. One can never miss her in an episode as she makes her presence felt even without indulging in politics. Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Says I Wish Pavitra Punia Had the Courage to Abuse Me on My Face.

With her tattoos, rings and fashion statements, Pavitra has always had the spotlight on her even before the show as well. But what has caught the attention of fans is something quite different this time. The fact that her lips are looking fuller on Bigg Boss 14 is unmissable. There have been reports suggesting that Pavitra went under the knife to enhance her thin lips. Pavitra has never confirmed or denied the news.

Apart from this, she is currently making waves in the house for her romance with actor Eijaaz Khan. The two are seen getting closer in the show. So close that Eijaaz in an episode was heard saying that he would take Pavitra to make her meet his father. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Pavitra Punia Screams At Eijaz Khan, Says 'Zyada Khubsurat Hun Isliye Tum Paas Aa Jate Ho'.

For the unversed, Pavitra first made her appearance on screen in the youth-based reality show Splitsvilla 3, which aired on 2009. Later, she was seen in popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Balveer Returns and Naagin.

