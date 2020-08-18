Did you know that actor Shaheer Sheikh had never watched a single episode of any of his show, well apart from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? The hunk, who became a household name with his work in shows like Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, he has nailed every character he portrayed on-screen. But he has never seen the episodes himself until Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke happened. Well, hear it from Shaheer himself. Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up On Shooting For Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Amid COVID-19, Reveals He Was Initially Hesitant.

“I generally don’t watch the shows I am acting in, but since I got time now as I was at home for a few days, so I watched the first four-five shows of YRHPK, and it was quite gripping. Like even when I am watching international shows, there are moments which are not interesting and you check your phone or do some things like that, but the episodes of this show that I saw, I didn’t get distracted even for a second,” Shaheer revealed. Shaheer Sheikh - Rhea Sharma Starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Completes 300 Episodes (View Post).

He continued, "It’s very crisp, there is like a thriller touch to it, not exactly a thriller but it’s very gripping. You want to know what’s going to happen next, even though I know the script and have acted in the scenes, I was still curious and that I think is very rare that an actor who knows the story and who knows what’s going to happen but still, he wants to know what’s going to happen next." Shaheer Sheikh Birthday Special: From Arjun in Mahabharat to Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 5 Roles That The Hunk Portrayed To Perfection.

The handsome actor even revealed that his on-screen character Abir is very similar to him in real life and that’s why he never had to prepare for it. He even admitted that he loves how his character stands up for his family and his loved ones, and said, “with Abir I have learned to be there for my people. Generally, we tend to focus more on our life and how we want to live it, but Abir has a special quality to be always there for his loved ones, and how and when they might need you.”

“It made me realise how important it might be for my family, my people, that I call them, and be there for them, just ask them or just greet them, every once in a while. It has changed that in me. I am now actively calling and talking to my family, my friends,” concluded the actor.

