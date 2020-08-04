Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants turned lovers Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set for another video song! They previously shared space in a romantic video song titled, "Khyaal Rakhya Kar." Now, they will be seen in another romantic ballad titled, "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam." The handsome internet sensation shared the first look of this song and it screams 'crackling chemistry.' Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Hyptonise You With Their Magical Chemistry In This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

Asim Riaz flaunts his chiseled abs in this first look of the song. Apart from that, one can also see a wounded arm that sure has to do something with the story of the song. As he plays a piano, Himanshi leans on it and gazes at her love, in the poster. Of course, she looks pretty in a black attire and a cheesy smile. Check out the poster below. Himanshi Khurana's Birthday Wish for Boyfriend Asim Riaz is All About Life Giving Him Reasons to Smile (View Post).

Asim's Tweet

Bollywood singing sensation, Arijit Singh returns with a bang through this video, composed by Amaal Malik. The combination of artists itself has left the fans excited and cannot wait for it to release. Asim wrote on Twitter, "Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August." It's just few days for the video song to hit the internet and his fans already kind of sure of response it will have! What about you?

