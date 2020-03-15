Dipika Kakar Bids Good Bye To Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Pens An Emotional Farewell Note (View Post)

Dipika Kakar's latest outing Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum aired its last episode on March 14, 2020. Appreciated for its unique storyline, the show that went on air in June 2019, went off air after a run of nine months. The story of Sonakshi, an actress and Rohit, a successful surgeon, two individuals in high profile jobs and how they meet and fall in love was received with lots of love and appreciation. Also, the pairing of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover was also a huge hit with the audience and #RoNakshi became a popular moniker. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Cancelled? Fans Trend #DontEndKHKT To Save The Show (Read Tweets).
And as the show aired its last episode, Dipika shared a heartfelt note on Instagram and thanked everyone involved in making the show a hit. ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress Dipika Kakar Hospitalised, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Wishes Speedy Recovery (View Pic).
So Sonakshi Rastogi bidding adieu 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 officially 😅😅😅 Thank you all you lovely viewers to shower so much of love on Sonakshi Rastogi & Parvati 🤗 !!! You love had made this journey extremely special!! @sandiipsikcand you were the one very sure from day 1 that I’m perfect to play your “Sonakshi” ❤❤❤ thank you so much for the belief 🙏🏻 @starplus thank you for making a part of your pariwaar as Sonakshi❤😊 #kamna @fazila_sol @solproductions_ absolutely fabulous producers and thank you so much for being so supportive throughout!! and a big big Thanks to the entire crew n cast of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!!! This show is and always be very special to all of us!! And the biggest and most special thanks to all our KHKT fans 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Love you all dil se ❤❤❤
THANK YOUUU @sandiipsikcand for being such a significant aspect of my life , of course all the accolades for #kahaanhumkahaantum goes to u , u know #rohitsippy better thn me 🙏, grateful u let me be him 🤟 THANK YOU @fazila_sol and Kamna @solproductions_ for being such considerate and generous producers 🥰 THANK YOU @starplus @hotstar for the great noticeable platform and opportunity to showcase this new age relatable content 🙏 THANK YOU TEAM KHKT , all of u are a delight to work with and bein around u guys is nothn short of a party. Its always a great team that makes a great show . @ms.dipika @kishwersmerchantt @kashishr_ @alice__kaushik @paras.zutshi @dhwanishahofficial @tannazirani_ @shalini.kapoorsagar @dsandhu2611 @anahita_flowingwaters @abhishek__malik @iwasi_official @vickythawani @pravisht_m @moodypiechef @mishthi_tyagi @hemaakshi_ujjain_too THANK YOU ace lensman / DOP @pillaisada sir and our super patient accommodating director @kulsameer sir for being the pillars of this show . AND AND AND ... OUR VIEWERS ALL OF YOU #kahaanhumkahaantum fan clubs #ronakshi supporters and admirers who constantly trended , encouraged and cheered us through all these months 👏😇💕🥳 , u guys make the journey fruitful and every second worthwhile:) THANK YOU ! Keep watching , we all shall entertain u guys sooner than u knw ! 🙌🏻 #ThankyouKHKT
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ended on a happy note with Rohit and Sonakshi patching up and Nishi getting exposed. The show's now vacant time slot of 9 pm will be taken over by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa.