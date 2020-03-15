Dipika Kakar Bids Good Bye To Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Pens An Emotional Farewell Note (View Post)

Dipika Kakar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dipika Kakar's latest outing Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum aired its last episode on March 14, 2020. Appreciated for its unique storyline, the show that went on air in June 2019, went off air after a run of nine months. The story of Sonakshi, an actress and Rohit, a successful surgeon, two individuals in high profile jobs and how they meet and fall in love was received with lots of love and appreciation. Also, the pairing of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover was also a huge hit with the audience and #RoNakshi became a popular moniker. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Cancelled? Fans Trend #DontEndKHKT To Save The Show (Read Tweets).

And as the show aired its last episode, Dipika shared a heartfelt note on Instagram and thanked everyone involved in making the show a hit. ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress Dipika Kakar Hospitalised, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Wishes Speedy Recovery (View Pic).

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ended on a happy note with Rohit and Sonakshi patching up and Nishi getting exposed. The show's now vacant time slot of 9 pm will be taken over by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa.