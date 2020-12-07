Divya Bhatnagar, who is best known for her role as Gulabo from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had been battling for her health for a really long time now. The actress had a really high fever a few weeks back after which she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for her treatment but her condition was deteriorating day by day. Her oxygen levels were going down gradually and she was put on a ventilator as well. After being stranded by her husband, Divya's family had flown down to the city to take care of her. Sadly, the actress couldn't make it through and lost the battle. She succumbed to her illness and passed away today at around 3 am. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Divya Bhatnagar Hospitalised After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Mother Calls Her Husband a Fraud.

Divya's close friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi broke the news to SpotboyE and confirmed the actress' death. He revealed that Divya had passed away at 3 am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 am. At around 3 o'clock, the doctors declared her dead. "It's a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace," added her friend. Divya was battling with the novel coronavirus and was already suffering from pneumonia.

Divya's co-stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to social media to pay condolences to the family. Devoleena got quite emotional and wrote a very sweet message for Divya. She said, "I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies." Shilpa also shared a picture with Divya and expressed her grief for this loss.

Shilpa's post for Divya.

Divya's family was struggling financially as well. Divya was doing the television show Tera Yaar Hoon Main and their production house: Shashi-Sumeet Productions helped the actress's family financially. Divya's mother, Mrs Bhatnagar confirmed the same earlier and revealed, "Yes, my son is talking to Shashi-Sumeet. They have volunteered." Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Shweta Gulati Opens Up on How She Prepped Up to Play a Mother in Sony SAB Show.

Divya's mother had also slammed her Husband Gagan for abandoning her during these difficult times. He reacted to the allegation and posted a video on Instagram saying that he was not absconding her. He revealed that Divya’s parents were against their relationship since the very beginning and his family has always been ready to offer help.

